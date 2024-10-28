More than 43.3 million vote early in US presidential election

NEW YORK, October 28. /TASS/. Over 43.3 million US citizens have voted early in the upcoming presidential election due on November 5, as follows from calculations published on the website of Florida State University.

According to the estimates, 43,356,685 have already voted early in the United States: 21.9 million in person and 21.4 million by mail.

The state in the lead as to the number of early voters is Texas: about 5.4 million. Florida with 4.6 million is second, California with 4.2 million third and Georgia with 2.8 million fourth. The states where more than 1 million have made their choice early are Arizona, Washington, Virginia, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The US presidential election is due on November 5. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris will compete for the presidency. Trump was the 45th US president in 2017-2021. Harris is currently serving as the vice president.