No confirmation from UN that Kiev rejected Guterres’ visit after his trip to BRICS Summit

UNITED NATIONS, October 25. /TASS/. The United Nations is unable to confirm the reports that Kiev rejected the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres after his trip to the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said during a briefing.

"I don't have a confirmation of that," he said, commenting on media reports. "As far as I'm aware, we had been working in recent days with the Ukrainian officials trying to find a mutually convenient time for a visit."

He confirmed that Guterres and Zelensky have indeed discussed the idea of a visit to Ukraine last month.

Previously, the RBC Ukraine news agency reported citing a source in Zelensky’s office that Kiev allegedly rejected Guterres’ visit after the latter visited the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.