India’s Modi shares impressions of meeting Putin with Germany’s Scholz

NEW DELHI, October 25. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his impressions about his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during the talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, First Deputy Foreign Minister of India Vikram Misri said during a briefing.

He confirmed that Modi and Scholz discussed the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine during the negotiations in New Delhi on Thursday.

"The two leaders discussed these issues in detail. The prime minister shared his impressions about his meetings and cooperation with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine in the recent months with the Chancellor, as well as about the steps, undertaken by India to hold negotiations with all sides of the conflict and certain ideas, discussed by different sides," the Indian diplomat said.

According to Misri, India "is not neutral" in regards to the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are on the side of peace and we are ready to support any initiative, aimed at achieving peace, by benefitting from utilizing available options for cooperation with also sides of this conflict," he added.

As for the situation in the Middle East, Modi and Scholz stated their concerns over the development of events there, Misri said.

"Both sides expressed their hope that the already serious conflict, which has caused big damage, casualties and destruction, will not expand further and will not involve more actors," he noted.

The German chancellor is currently visiting India. Previously, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann told reporters that Scholz would be very interested to listen to Modi after the latter’s meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

On October 22-23, Indian Prime Minister visited Kazan to take part in the BRICS Summit. Leaders of India and Russia had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. They discussed bilateral cooperation in numerous areas, including politics, economy, energy and human relations. Modi invited Putin to visit India next year. After the meeting, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that the partnership between Russia and India remain stable amid the current geopolitical uncertainty.