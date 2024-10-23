BRICS countries agree to enhance financial cooperation amid geopolitical risks

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries agreed to enhance financial cooperation amid geopolitical risks, according to the 16th BRICS Summit Kazan Declaration.

"Recalling the 2023 Johannesburg II Declaration we reiterate our strong belief that multilateral cooperation is essential to limit the risks stemming from geopolitical and geo-economic fragmentation and commit to intensify efforts in areas of mutual interest," the declaration said.

The declaration listed such areas of mutual interest as trade, poverty and hunger reduction, sustainable development, including access to energy, water and food, fuel, fertilizers as well as mitigating and adapting to the impact of climate change, education, and health, including pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.