Almost 90% of Ukraine’s thermal power generation destroyed — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Almost 90% of all thermal power generation in Ukraine has been destroyed or damaged, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"The cities that depend on large thermal power plants are particularly vulnerable. […] Almost 90% of Ukraine’s entire thermal power generation has been destroyed or damaged. Our goal is to provide alternative heat and power sources to these communities," he said on his Telegram channel.

Previously, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that all thermal and major hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine have been destroyed. Ukraine has lost a huge amount of power generation this spring. In late June, member of the Verkhovna Rada committee on energy and utilities Sergey Nagornyak said that the people should start looking for houses that they can heat on their own. Former Minister of energy and coal industry Ivan Plachkov also predicted that the heating season will become a catastrophe for the country and advised the people to look for acquaintances in settlements with firewood heating. Head of the energy program at the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Andrian Prokip said that Ukraine will experience 8-10-hour power outages when the air temperature reaches zero, which may increase up to 18 hours, when the temperature goes down to -10 degrees Celsius.