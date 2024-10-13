Israel not to let Hezbollah return to southern Lebanon, defense minister pledges

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. Israel will not let Hezbollah return to borderline settlements in southern Lebanon even after its operation in this area is over, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged.

"These are military targets containing underground tunnels and weapon storages" in Lebanese villages near the border with Israel, he said while touring Israel’s border. "Our troops found hundreds of RPGs, munitions and anti-tank missiles here. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) is currently destroying these weapons above and under the ground."

"I have instructed the IDF at all levels to ensure the destruction of [attack infrastructure] and to ensure that terrorists cannot return to these places," he stressed. "This is essential in order to ensure the safety of Israel’s northern communities."

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.