Northern Israel comes under another round of shelling attacks from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 11. /TASS/. Another round of shelling attacks from Lebanon’s territory was reported in northern Israel.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), several projectiles were fired at the Haifa Bay and Central Galilee. Some of them were intercepted.

Another attack targeted Upper Galilee, closer to the border with Lebanon. Around ten missiles were launched, with some of them hitting the ground in an uninhibited area.

Apart from that, ten projectiles were fired at northern parts of the Israel-occupied Golan Heights. Several projectiles were intercepted, others fell down in deserted areas causing fires.