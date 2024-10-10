MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The second peace conference on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine will be held in November, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said, contradicting his office's statements from the previous day.

"The next 'peace summit' should be held in November, the plan will be on the table. I don't know the date [of its holding]. Nobody knows [the date] now, but we will prepare everything," he told reporters after talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian presidential office adviser Darya Zarovnaya said that the second conference on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, which Kiev had hoped to hold in November this year, would not take place.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the so-called peace formula promoted by Ukraine as unrealistic, pointing to the need to take into account the realities on the ground. Russian President Vladimir Putin listed the conditions for the conflict settlement, among them the withdrawal of Ukraine's troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev's refusal to join NATO. In addition, Russia considers necessary the lifting of all Western sanctions against it and the establishment of Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status.

The first conference on Ukraine was held on June 15-16 in the Swiss city of Burgenstock at the initiative of the Ukrainian side. Russia was not invited to take part in the event. Delegations of some states, including China, did not participate in the forum. None of the BRICS member states supported the final communique. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the conference was a complete fiasco, saying that "such gatherings cannot serve as a basis for sustainable peace.".