Not all aspects of Israel-HAMAS deal worked out yet — Harris

WASHINGTON, October 9. /TASS/. Many aspects of a deal, paving the way to ceasefire between Israel and radical Palestinian movement HAMAS in the Gaza Strip, have been finalized, but some details are yet to be agreed, US Vice President Kamala Harris was quoted as saying during a CBS interview.

The White House press pool quoted her as saying that being close to a deal "means that a lot of the details have been worked out but details remain."

"And so there has been some progress but it is meaningless unless a deal is actually reached," Harris added.

"We must have a ceasefire and hostage deal as immediately as possible. This war has got to end. It has to end. We cannot lose some belief in the possibility of it. Because then, to your point, we throw up our hands instead of rolling up our sleeves," she said.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that US support for Israel in the UN Security Council, along with Washington’s choice for quiet diplomacy, makes it look like the United States is negotiating a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with itself.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Israel and the radical Palestinian Hamas movement are unlikely to reach a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip before the end of Biden's term in office. The newspaper cited the explosion of communication devices in Lebanon and the subsequent massive strikes by the Israeli Air Force as one of the key reasons for this.