At least 36 killed in Israel’s strikes on Lebanon in past day — ministry

BEIRUT, October 9. /TASS/. At least 36 people were killed and 150 wounded in Israeli air raids on Lebanon’s capital Beirut and other areas in the past day, the Lebanese Health Ministry’s disaster response center said in its daily bulletin, published on the X social network.

The majority of casualties - 15 deaths and 85 injuries - were reported in the country’s southern regions. Six people were killed and eight wounded in the Beqaa Valley area.

No deaths were reported in Beirut in the reported period, but 20 residents were admitted to hospitals with various injuries.

The authority also updated its aggregated casualty report, saying that a total of 2,119 Lebanese residents have been killed and some 10,000 wounded during the latest round of the Middle East escalation, which broke out in October 2023.