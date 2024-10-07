Underground tunnels were built in Lebanon to attack Israel, envoy says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Israel is confident that preparations for an attack on the Jewish state were being made in underground tunnels in Lebanon, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin told reporters.

"When we launched an operation in Lebanon a week ago - after a whole year of diplomatic efforts and negotiations - we immediately discovered the same underground depots and tunnels designed for an attack on Israel," the envoy said at a commemoration event dedicated to the first anniversary of the October 7 attack.