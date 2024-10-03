Slovak Prime Minister ready to restore EU-Russia ties once Ukrainian conflict ends

PRAGUE, October 3. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he is ready to do everything possible to restore relations between the EU and Russia, if the Ukrainian conflict ends during his government's tenure.

"If the war ends during the mandate of this government, I will do everything possible to restore economic and standard relations with the Russian Federation, I will do my best for this. The European Union needs Russia, and of course the Russian Federation needs the EU," Fico said as quoted by the Teraz portal.

The Slovak Prime Minister noted that any conflict "ends at the negotiating table." According to him, Bratislava will also take care to maintain "normal, friendly relations" with Kiev. Fico believes that the thesis about the impossibility of a military solution to the Ukrainian problem "is confirmed by the statements of many politicians who are already talking about compromises."