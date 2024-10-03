Lebanon to help Russians evacuate in case of need — envoy

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Lebanon will assist Russian citizens to evacuate from the republic, if necessary, Lebanese ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar told TASS.

"[The] Lebanese side will readily cooperate with the Russian side if such a need arises to," the ambassador noted. He pointed out that more than 10,000 Russians with dual citizenship live in the republic.

"I have learned that the Russian embassy in Beirut informed them about a telephone number for urgent cases. They can contact this number and the Russian embassy in Beirut can discuss how to help them," Chawki Bou Nassar noted.

The ambassador recognized that "the situation in Lebanon is a critical situation, and a lot of concerns [arise] about the future, the coming days and weeks in light of the Israeli aggression."