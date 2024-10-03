Beijing, Moscow to promote just, multipolar world order, says top Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, October 3. /TASS/. Beijing will work together with Moscow to fight for justice on the international stage and facilitate the formation of a multipolar world order, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, said.

"China and Russia will continue to fight for international justice and contribute to building a multipolar world," he pointed out in an op-ed for The People’s Daily newspaper, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations. "China and Russia are leading the charge in embodying the concept of a human community with a common destiny and act as a power opposing hegemonism, as well as unilateral and force-based policies," Wang added.

According to him, pursuing the historical trend for a multipolar world order "should be regarded as the strategic choice of the two countries." He noted that China and Russia supported each other’s presidencies in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, making joint efforts to expand the two organizations. "China and Russia will continue to actively lead the trend for independence and mutually beneficial cooperation, working hard on the 'Southern Chapter' of global governance," the top diplomat said, referring to relations with the countries of the Global South.

He emphasized that both nations would celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism and in the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. "We will firmly promote the victorious achievements of World War II and work together to facilitate the shaping of the right view of its history," Wang concluded.