Israeli Air Force attacks Hezbollah military facilities in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 2. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carries out new strikes on the military facilities of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah in the south of the country, the army press service reported.

"Over the past few hours, the IAF continued to strike Hezbollah terror targets," the press service said, adding that the attacks were carried out "in several locations along southern Lebanon."

The targets included "weapons storage facilities, terrorists, observation posts, and terror infrastructure sites," the military pointed out.