Lithuania nixes economic treaties with Russia, Belarus

VILNIUS, October 1. /TASS/. The Lithuanian parliament has passed three bills denouncing the country's economic treaties with Russia and Belarus.

In particular, 90 out of 95 MPs voted to denounce the agreement with Belarus on the promotion and protection of investments originally signed on March 5, 1999.

Also, 94 out of 96 MPs voted to renounce a similar agreement with Russia from June 29, 1999 and 96 out of 97 MPs voted to revoke the agreement with the Russian Federation on the avoidance of double taxation from June 29, 1999.

Speaking in the parliament, one of the initiators of the move, Vilius Semeska, claimed that economic cooperation is impossible, since Lithuania's neighbor allegedly "is a state that threatens the national security of not only Lithuania, but also all of Europe."

On September 25, the Lithuanian government approved a proposal to denounce agreements with Russia and Belarus on cooperation between customs agencies. As the customs department of the Baltic republic indicated, it has stopped working with the agencies of Russia and Belarus and has not exchanged information with them since February 2022.