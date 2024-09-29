Israeli Air Force attacked dozens of Hezbollah facilities — IDF

TEL AVIV, September 29. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) delivered strikes against dozens of targets of the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon over the past few hours, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF continues to strike Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon. Over the past few hours, the IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including launchers that were aimed toward Israeli territory, structures in which weapons were stored and additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure," the press service said.

According to IDF, the Israeli military hit hundreds of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past day.