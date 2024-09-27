Firearms cache discovered along President Tokayev’s motorcade route in Kazakhstan — police

ASTANA, September 27. /TASS/. The Kazakhstan law enforcement discovered a firearms cache along the route of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s motorcade in the Turkistan Region, the Ministry of the Interior of Kazakhstan said.

"A firearms cache was discovered during the inspection of the head of state’s motorcade route by the police, the National Security Committee, together with the State Protective Service. A criminal case has been initiated over this incident," the ministry press office said.

According to the statement, the law enforcement agencies carry out a "complex of investigative measures in order to determine all circumstances and detain the suspects." No further information was disclosed due the investigative concerns.

Tokayev made a working trip to the Turkistan Region on September 27.