Lukashenko says Zelensky does not want to negotiate end to conflict yet

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. It is necessary to end the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky "does not want to hear about it" so far, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"And in the situation with Ukraine, I openly said that we maintain contacts through certain channels. You know our relations with the Russians. And we try to make sure that these contacts are normal. Zelensky so far does not hear this and does not want to listen. Why? Because the Americans are pushing them to this war," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with students.

The Belarusian president opined that "it's necessary to agree with the Ukrainians, it's necessary to stop this war." "Look, what kind of war was World War II and the Great Patriotic War. Belarus in general was destroyed. And it seems that even your generation, even my generation, talked normally with the Germans. This means that human memory, whatever it may be, still heals these wounds," Lukashenko emphasized. "It is the same with Ukrainians. But we shouldn't go any further here. They've already made a mess. We have to negotiate. This is my firm position," he underscored.