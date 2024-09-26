Israeli army holds drills near Lebanese border to practice combat scenarios

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces has held an exercise near the Lebanese border, which was aimed at practicing various combat scenarios, the army said in a statement.

"The exercise took place a few kilometers from the Lebanese border and trained the troops in maneuvering and combat in thicketed, mountainous terrain. During the exercise, the troops enhanced their operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in enemy territory on the northern front," the statement reads. The drills involved the 7th Armored Brigade.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah’s military facilities in Lebanon. The declared goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas, from where they were evacuated due to the shelling attacks that Hezbollah units have been conducting since October 8, 2023. Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi said on September 25 that the army was preparing for "a maneuver" in Lebanon.