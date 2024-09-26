China stays apart from geopolitical games in Ukrainian conflict — Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. China does not seek any personal gain in the Ukrainian crisis and tries to promote a political settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The Chinese foreign minister outlined his country's position on the issue during Wednesday’s meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga in New York.

"China has always advocated peaceful resolution of disputes and settlement of all acute issues by political means, through dialogue, this applies to the Ukrainian issue as well," Wang Yi said, as quoted in a statement published on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "We never participate in geopolitical games or seek personal gain." The minister recalled that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent.

The top diplomat assured that Beijing pays close attention to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. China has provided it with four batches of humanitarian aid and is ready to continue deliveries in accordance with the needs. Wang Yi noted that China is ready to maintain communication with all parties to the conflict, including Ukraine. Beijing will continue to "do what it considers right and strive to achieve peace as soon as possible," the minister added.