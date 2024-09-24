Lebanon may turn into another Gaza, UN secretary-general warns

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The situation in the Gaza Strip resembles a never-ending nightmare and Lebanon may soon become another Gaza, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said while speaking at the general political debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (GA).

"Gaza is a non-stop nightmare," he stated. "The people of Lebanon - the people of Israel - and the people of the world - cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza."

Guterres is certain that "Lebanon is at the brink" and the world should all be "alarmed by the escalation."

A new surge of the conflict between Israel and the Shiite movement Hezbollah began after a series of explosions of communication devices in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. The Lebanese movement blamed the explosions on Israel, whose authorities refrained from direct comment on the incident, but announced the intensification of military operations in the north. The Israeli Air Force launched massive strikes on border areas in southern Lebanon, and on September 20 attacked Beirut, eliminating 16 commanders of Hezbollah's military wing.