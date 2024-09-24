Israel's latest strike on Beirut targeted Hezbollah commander — media

WASHINGTON, September 24. /TASS/. The target of Israel's new strike on the Lebanese capital was a commander of the Shiite Hezbollah movement, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported citing an Israeli official.

"An Israeli official says the target was the head of Hezbollah's rocket and missile force," the reporter said on his X page.

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army Herzi Halevi announced plans to intensify attacks on Lebanon throughout the day. He stated that the military does not intend to give Hezbollah any respite. According to Halevi's assessment, the current situation requires Israel to continue its intensive operations on all fronts.

On September 23, Israel announced the launch of a preventive offensive operation in Lebanon, dubbed "Northern Arrows." As part of the operation, Israeli forces are targeting Hezbollah’s military infrastructure. The stated goal is to create a secure environment along Israel’s northern border, allowing residents who were evacuated due to continuous shelling by Hezbollah since October 8, 2023, to return to their homes.