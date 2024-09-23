Israeli foreign minister accuses Hezbollah of war crimes

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz made an assertion that the Shiite Hezbollah movement commits war crimes and promised that Israel will use all its powers to suppress this activity.

According to Katz, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "has taken the people of Lebanon hostage, placing missiles and weapons in their homes and villages to threaten Israel’s civilians." "This is a clear war crime. We will not accept this reality and will act with full force to change it," the Israeli minister wrote on his X social media page.

Earlier, the press office of the Israeli army aired a video footage and a three-dimensional animation to illustrate the way Hezbollah militias allegedly hide missiles in residential buildings located in southern Lebanon and use them to fire at Israel. Hence, the army called on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the Hezbollah-affiliated targets, the Israeli Air Force is now mounting massive strikes against these areas.

Katz echoed the military's call, emphasizing that "the people of Lebanon must evacuate any home turned into a Hezbollah outpost to avoid harm." "We will not stop until the threat is removed from Israel's citizens and the residents of the north return safely to their homes," the Israeli minister pointed out.