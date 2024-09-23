India’s Modi expresses concerns over humanitarian situation in Gaza at meeting with Abbas

NEW DELHI, September 23. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s support for the Palestinian people during the meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"The Prime Minister stated his deep concern over the humanitarian crisis that unfolds in Gaza, the deteriorating security situation in the region, and reaffirmed India’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine, including the continuation of the humanitarian aid," the ministry said.

Modi reaffirmed "India’s principal position on the Israeli-Palestinian issue" and called for a ceasefire, the liberation of hostages and for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. He noted that India was one of the first states that recognized Palestine and reaffirmed that India supports Palestine’s UN membership.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening of the bilateral relations between India and Palestine," the foreign ministry said.