Georgia not to be misused as Ukraine, despite sanctions — authorities

TBILISI, September 19. /TASS/. Georgian authorities, in spite of sanctions, will not let "major countries" use them like they did with Ukraine, Kakha Kaladze, leader of the country’s ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party and mayor of Tbilisi, told journalists.

"Today, we are proud like never before because we are those people who defend our country’s sovereignty, peace, tranquility, and will not let anyone misuse a small country with a great history for the sake of major countries’ interests, and place it in a difficult situation, like Ukraine," Kaladze said.

The politician reiterated that the Georgian authorities will not let the country go down the path of Ukraine. "Georgia will preserve peace, no matter how much they threaten us or what sanctions they impose on us. We will always promote the interests of our country and people," he concluded.

On September 16, the US Department of State announced the decision to impose sanctions on four Georgian citizens allegedly responsible for human rights violations. According to the document, the sanctions list includes the head of the Department of Special Assignments of the Interior Ministry Zviad Kharazishvili, his deputy and two "leaders of an extremist group."

In addition, the US imposed visa restrictions on more than 60 Georgian citizens, including high-ranking officials, businessmen, law enforcement officers and lawmakers.