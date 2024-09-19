Seoul warns Russia, North Korea of consequences if they threaten its security

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has warned North Korea and Russia about consequences if their actions pose any threat to Seoul, Reuters reported.

Commenting on cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang and potential arms supplies to Ukraine, he warned that North Korea and Russian would face consequences if they threaten South Korea’s security, the agency said. "Any actions threatening the safety and lives of our people cannot be tolerated," he told the agency ahead of his visit to the Czech Republic, where he said he plans to discuss Russia’s cooperation with North Korea, as well as Pyongyang’s nuclear missile program.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea on June 19, the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, which provides for immediate military assistance in case of a defensive war. The Russian president vowed that this treaty poses no threat to South Korea. Moreover, Moscow has repeatedly denied arms trade with Pyongyang.