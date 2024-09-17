Almost 1,000 settlements cut off from power in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Nearly 1,000 settlements in Ukraine remain completely or partially without power supply, the Ukrenergo energy supplier reported.

"This morning 975 settlements were completely or partially left without electricity," the company said in a message on its Telegram channel. According to its data, consumers in the city of Sumy, as well as in parts of the Sumy and Chernigov regions remained without power supply. Ukrenergo expects that it will be restored by the evening.

More than 50 settlements have been left without power supply due to bad weather conditions - mainly in the Khmelnitsky region in the west of the country, as well as in the Chernigov and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

According to Ukrenergo, another significant electricity import from European countries is scheduled for the current day. It amounts 16,943 MW per hour, at some hours the capacity will almost reach the technical maximum.

At night, the Ukrainian media reported about a series of explosions in the Sumy region. In the morning, the Sumyoblenergo company informed that more than 280,000 consumers in the Sumy region were left without power supply. According to the acting governor of the Sumy region, trolleybus traffic stopped due to power supply problems, and water supply was switched to emergency reserve power supply, carried out with reduced pressure.