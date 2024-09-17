EU trained 60,000 Ukrainian troops since November 2022, European Commission says

BRUSSELS, September 17. /TASS/. EU countries have trained about 60,000 Ukrainian troops on their territory since November 2022 and plan to train another 15,000 before the end of winter, executive vice president of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"In November 2022, the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine, or EUMAM, was launched and has trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers on EU territory," he said in a statement published by the EC press service.

The official noted that "the new target is to train a further 15,000 by the end of winter, meaning a total of 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained."

He also insisted that the mission will adapt "to the evolving circumstances and to Ukrainian needs." "We will coordinate closely with the NATO's Security and Assistance Training for Ukraine," Dombrovskis added.

Earlier, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) recommended that the mission be extended until November 2026. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that the decision to send Western arms to the Kiev regime and train Ukrainian servicemen merely prolongs the conflict without changing the situation on the battlefield.