West discusses strengthening air defense support for Ukraine — Polish PM

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The EU member state and the US currently discuss an option to strengthen air defense aid for Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"It is in the interest of Poland and our security to make sure that Ukraine is as well-equipped as possible, in order to let it protect its airspace efficiently, because it also means protection of our own airspace," he said, according to the TVP TV channel.

He added that he stays in contact with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the air defense support for Kiev.

Ukraine has been trying to make the EU take part in ensuring its air defense, but fruitlessly so far. Only Poland supported this initiative, but it is unwilling to take actions without other NATO member states.