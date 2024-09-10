Transnistria's president prolongs yellow-level terrorist alert until November 9

CHISINAU, September 10. /TASS/. The president of unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, has extended the yellow-level terrorist alert until November 9.

"The high, yellow-level alert shall be extended by 60 days on the entire territory of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic," the decree uploaded to the website of the Transnistrian president reads. These measures envisage tighter patrolling in communities where roadblocks were set up on inbound roads and armed guards have been on duty.

Terrorist attacks in Transnistria occurred in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The building of the Ministry of State Security came under grenade launcher fire. The antennas of one of the largest radio and television centers in the region in the village of Mayak were blown up. Explosions took place at military airfields near Tiraspol and Ribnita and at the location of the Transnistrian peacekeeping contingent and near the village of Cobasna, where about 20,000 tons of ammunition are stored. No one was injured by the attacks.

Krasnoselsky said that a number of acts of sabotage had been carried out from the territory of Ukraine. He accused Moldovan secret services of involvement in some of them. The Transnistrian Foreign Ministry asked the mediators in the talks between Tiraspol and Chisinau - the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine - for assistance in the investigation. The Moldovan authorities were invited to help with the probe, but the invitation was not accepted.

First, Transnistria introduced the maximum terrorist alert. Later, it was downgraded from red to yellow on May 25 last year and has been in effect to this day.