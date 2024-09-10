CSTO parliaments talk technogenic safety issues

BISHKEK, September 10. /TASS/. Participants of the Coordination Meeting of the Chairmen of the Committees on defense and security of the parliaments of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states under the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) held in Bishkek discussed the issues of ensuring technogenic security of the organization's member states and protection from natural disaster threats, the Kyrgyz parliament's press service reported.

"During the meeting, representatives of national parliaments addressed issues related to ensuring technogenic security and protection against natural disaster threats, ratification of international treaties signed within the CSTO, and discussed the working plan of the CSTO PA for 2025," the report reads.

According to the press service, Ulan Primov, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Jogorku Kengesh (Supreme Council) of Kyrgyzstan, highlighted the "importance of combating terrorism, extremism, and their evolving forms, addressing modern challenges and threats, illegal migration, and drug trafficking," as well as the issues of border security and customs control.

"I would like to commend our efforts in harmonizing and aligning the national legislation of CSTO member states," the press service quoted Primov as saying. He also assured that Kyrgyzstan is ready to cooperate with all international organizations and nations that "share the country's interests in jointly countering security threats and challenges."

On September 11, members of the Coordination Meeting are scheduled to observe a command-staff exercise involving the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force "Interaction-2024," which is underway in the town of Balykchy in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul Region. About 1,500 servicemen and almost 300 pieces of military hardware are involved in the exercise.