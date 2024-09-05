Grad MLRS involved in protection of border with Ukraine — Belarusian Defense Ministry

MINSK, September 5. /TASS/. BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers have been redeployed to strengthen the protection of Belarus' border with Ukraine, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry has said.

"We have arrived in the area to perform the tasks as intended. The battery's personnel daily improve their skills acquired at training grounds and in field exercises," the press service of the Defense Ministry quotes the commander of the MLRS battery as saying.

According to the officer, the battery personnel recently participated in joint anti-terrorist drills by Belarus and China Attacking Falcon, during which they practiced measures to counter terrorist attacks.

"We train every day both in daytime and nighttime so that the personnel know and understand the algorithm and sequence of actions," said the MLRS battery’s commander said.

On August 10, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko mentioned the elimination of drones flying from Ukraine towards Russia over the country's territory a day earlier. The Belarusian leader ordered to strengthen troop groups on the border with Ukraine in the Gomel and Mozyr areas. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that units of the Special Operations Forces, ground troops, missile troops, including Polonez rocket systems and Iskander missile systems, were ordered to move to the designated areas. There has also been a build-up of forces and means of anti-aircraft missile forces, radio-technical forces and aviation.