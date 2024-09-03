Ukrainian Minister of Reintegration of non-controlled territories submits her resignation

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of non-controlled territories Irina Vereschuk submitted her resignation.

"After almost three years in the government, I submitted my resignation today," she said on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Minister of Justice Denis Maluska, Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets and Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina also submitted their resignations.