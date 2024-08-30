Chinese diplomat highlights media cooperation between PRC, Russia

BEIJING, August 30. /TASS/. Cooperation between Chinese and Russian media outlets has advanced to a level where no quality improvement is needed, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said as he also lauded interaction between the two countries’ press services, too.

"I don’t think there is a need for enhancement; we should only expand further the current cooperation between the two countries’ media," the Chinese diplomat said after a regular press briefing at China's Foreign Ministry. Apart from news agencies, information and press services at relevant ministries should also intensify cooperation and communication, he specified.

Also, Lin congratulated TASS on its 120th anniversary coming on September 1. According to the diplomat, the Chinese Foreign Ministry treats the work of Russian and other foreign media outlets in China with great attention and is always open to cooperation in order to make the country’s position on a broad range of issues clear to foreign audiences, he said.

Visiting reporters from the Russian Northwestern Federal District held a meeting with Lin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Soviet Union of which Russia is the legal successor.