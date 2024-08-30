BUDAPEST, August 30. /TASS/. Hungarian authorities are satisfied with cooperation with Russia in the energy sphere, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said.

"Courage is needed in Europe at present to say this but Hungary is satisfied with energy cooperation with Russia," the minister wrote on his page in Facebook (prohibited in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia - TASS).

"The new gas year and the new heating season will start in just a month, on October 1. Our responsibility is clear: to provide for heating of Hungarian houses," he added.

Hungary continues receiving more than a half of gas consumed in the country from Russia. In 2023, 5.6 bln cubic meters of Russian gas were received by Hungary via the TurkStream gas pipeline, the minister said earlier.