No decision on unblocking money for military aid to Ukraine — top diplomat

BRUSSELS, August 29. /TASS/. The top diplomats of EU countries did not make a decision on unblocking six bln euros to reimburse weapons supplied to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility at an informal meeting in Brussels, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a press conference.

"I cannot accept this blockade for months. I cannot accept about six billion euros being in my current account, the account of the External Action Service, I mean. This money has to go to the member states. They have been providing military support to Ukraine and they are waiting to be reimbursed," Borrell noted.

"We discussed the possibility of lifting the limits for the range of use of the arms provided to Ukraine. In the end, the conclusion is that it is a national decision and member states want to keep it as a national decision, and each one will make the decision they consider appropriate," he added.

Borrell did not mention discussions of sending instructors to Ukraine but said that the military aspects of support for Kiev will be further discussed at an informal meeting of EU defense ministers on August 30.