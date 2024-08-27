Algeria wants to join BRICS, boost cooperation — MP

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Algeria intends to join BRICS and bring relations with the association's countries to a new level, Chairwoman of the People's Assembly of the Algiers Province Najiba Djilali said at the sixth International Municipal BRICS Forum.

"We want our country to join BRICS," she said at the "Development of Parliamentary Diplomacy at the Capital and Major Agglomeration Level in BRICS Countries" session moderated by TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman. According to Djilali, this step will help Algeria strengthen ties with key partners, including Russia.

"It will be a great joy for us if BRICS provides such an opportunity to improve relations between our countries," Djilali concluded.

The 6th International Municipal BRICS Forum is taking place at Moscow's Expocenter on August 27-28, 2024. Delegations from 126 countries are expected to attend the event. It will also bring together representatives of 89 Russian regions. More than 5,000 participants from 500 cities will discuss topical issues of economy, digital technologies, ecology, urban infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, education and culture.

Russia assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of the BRICS intergovernmental group on January 1, 2024. On Moscow’s watch, BRICS will carry out over 250 events covering a wide range of issues. The key event of Russia’s chairmanship will be the BRICS summit in October 2024 in Russia’s Tatarstan.