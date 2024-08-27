Grossi thanks Putin for invitation to visit Kursk nuclear power plant

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has asked to convey his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for inviting him to visit the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) under the current emergency conditions.

"First of all, I would like to ask you to convey my gratitude to the Russian president for inviting me to the Kursk nuclear power plant under such extraordinary conditions," he said during a meeting with Rosatom management, according to a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

On August 27, the IAEA chief arrived in the city of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk NPP. Grossi earlier called the risk of damage to the Kursk NPP due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces very serious. He said he planned to visit the plant to talk to its management and determine whether it had been attacked. The IAEA has said that military activity near the plant poses a serious risk to its nuclear and physical safety. A visit to the Kursk NPP would provide timely access for an independent assessment of the situation.