Germany may expand list of weapons its supplies to Ukraine — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev has said that he doesn’t rule out that Germany may expand the list weapons it supplies to Ukraine.

"I cannot guarantee that the list of combat vehicles supplied from Germany [to Ukraine] will not be expanded. There are a lot of hot heads here ho would glad to expand the assortment," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

However, according to Nechayev, people in Germany disapprove of the government’s decision to supply weapons to Ukraine because this leads to the conflict escalations and entails considerable budgetary spending whereas this money could be used for peaceful purposes.

"The discussion continues because not all in Germany approve this," the Russian diplomat added.