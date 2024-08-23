India favors engagement of all parties to end Ukraine conflict — PM Modi

NEW DELHI, August 23. /TASS/. India believes that sincere interaction between all parties concerned is necessary to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in a joint statement following their meeting in Kiev.

"Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace," the document reads.

The text also states that the Indian side reiterated its principled position and focus on a peaceful settlement through dialogue and diplomacy, under which India participated in the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Switzerland in June 2024.

The Indian prime minister "reiterated India’s willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace," the statement reads.

Modi arrived in Kiev on the first visit of the Indian head of government since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in 1992.