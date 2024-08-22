Chinese premier highlights importance of practical results in cooperation with Belarus

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. In working with Belarus, the Chinese authorities are striving for real results, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang said.

"We are ready to make efforts together with Belarus, <...> further integrate the strategies of the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, share development opportunities, and achieve even greater practical results," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted the head of the government, who arrived in Minsk on an official visit, as saying on its website.

Li Qiang recalled that during President Xi Jinping's meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Astana in July, the development of bilateral relations "received strategic guidance and new deployment." According to him, Beijing is ready to jointly realize this consensus for the sake of improving the well-being of the peoples of the two countries, "to make an even greater contribution to peace and stability, to the development and prosperity of the region and the entire world."

The premier noted that the Sino-Belarusian friendship goes back a long way. "In the 32 years that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, bilateral relations have developed significantly," he added. Li Qiang noted the contribution that the two heads of state have made to the qualitative improvement of interaction between China and Belarus to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Li Qiang is undertaking an international tour on August 20-23. Earlier, he visited Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. On August 22, the premier arrived in Minsk, where Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and Chinese Ambassador Xie Xiaoyong greeted him at the airport.