CIA chief arrives in Serbia after visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina — newspaper

BELGRADE, August 22. /TASS/. CIA Director Willian Burns arrived in Sebia’s capital Belgrade after paying a visit to Sarajevo, where he met with top state officials of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Danas newspaper reported.

According to the report, Burns arrived in the Serbian capital late on Tuesday. The Security Information Agency of Serbia, led by Vladimir Orlic, was named as the host side. The newspaper’s sources said no official statements are expected to be made on the outcomes of the visit.

"Interestingly enough, the CIA chef arrives in Belgrade at the moment when the country’s government accuses foreign special services and the West of financing attempts to overthrow the incumbent government," the newspaper wrote.

The press service of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he would meet with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko behind closed doors on Thursday.

On August 9, Vucic said that Russia had warned the Serbian leadership about mass riots being prepared in the country, organized by representatives of Western countries. On the following day, a protest against the plans to open a mine for the extraction of the lithium-bearing mineral jadarite brought together up to 27,000 people in Belgrade. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that the protests followed "the scenario of color revolutions.".