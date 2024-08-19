Hezbollah missile unit commander killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, August 19. /TASS/. Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit commander Hussein Ali Hussein was killed in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"An IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) aircraft eliminated the terrorist Hussein Ali Hussein in the area of Deir Qanoun in southern Lebanon. Hussein was a significant terrorist in Hezbollah's Rocket and Missile Unit in the area of Yarine," it said.

"In addition, earlier today, IDF forces identified a terrorist cell operating from a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayibe in southern Lebanon. IAF fighter jets struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating.".