Azerbaijan, Russia act as allies, friends — Aliyev

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Russia act as allies, friends and close partners, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev said following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The provisions of the declaration on allied cooperation, which was signed in February 2022, are being successfully implemented. Our countries have been acting as allies, as friends, and as close partners and neighbors," he said.

Aliyev noted that the documents adopted at the meeting, first of all the joint declaration, once again confirmed the friendly and allied nature of relations between the two countries.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, his Russian counterpart’s current visit was extremely important, as it was for the first time that Putin arrived on a state visit. Putin has arrived in Azerbaijan for the eighth time as Russia’s president. The first official visit took place on January 9-10, 2001. On September 27, 2018, Putin visited the country for the seventh time. He visited the judo world championship competitions and spoke at the plenary session of the 9th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum.