Doha talks on Gaza ceasefire produced no result — Hamas

LONDON, August 18. /TASS/. Talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, paving the way to the release of Israeli hostages held by Palestine’s radical Hamas movement, have produced no result, Hamas's spokesman in Lebanon Ahmad Abdulhadi told Sky News in an interview.

In his words, US President Joe Biden’s optimism about the outcome of the talks in Qatar do not reflect the true situation.

"The Biden administration is trying to show that the environment is positive. But the first round showed there are no improvements," he said.

"The mediators told us that the disagreed points haven't been solved and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu added more conditions on it and made it even more complicated," the Hamas spokesman continued.

Abdulhadi said Biden’s remarks were intended to "keep everything sounding positive in the media" and "keep the Axis of Resistance calm and to stop it responding to the assassination [of Hamas's chief political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran last month] and not slip into a regional war".

Another round Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultation began in Doha on August 15. The Qatari side was represented by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. The United States was represented by CIA Director Willian Burns, and the Egyptian delegation was led by intelligence chief Abbas Kamel. David Barnea, the director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, represented Israel.

The mediators said in their joint statement that the talks were held a in positive atmosphere and the sides agreed to hold the next meeting in Cairo next week. Technical groups will continue work on mechanisms of the implementation of key provisions of the future agreement, including those concerning the exchange of hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, as we all the humanitarian situation in the enclave.