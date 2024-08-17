Israeli army attacks Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, August 17. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces struck a weapons depot of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon, the army’s press service reported.

Israeli artillery also struck "to remove threats" in a number of areas in southern Lebanon, the military pointed out.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah "military structures" in the areas of Hanine and Maroun El Ras in southern Lebanon on August 16, the press service added.

At least 10 people were killed as a result of the Israeli actions, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, the strike targeted a residential building in the town of Nabatieh. Children were among the dead, Al Jazeera said.

Israel's Ynet news outlet said that the strike hit a house where a family of 12 people lived.