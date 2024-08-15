LONDON, August 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen are not quite happy with Kiev’s decision to pull elite troops from Donbass to the borderline Russian region of Kursk, The Guardian quoted Jade McGlynn, a research fellow with King’s College London who is based in Kharkov, as saying.

"Some of the soldiers I speak to out in Donbas are still quite unhappy about Kursk as they could really do with elite special forces down there," McGlynn told the British newspaper. However, she said, Ukraine’s assault in the Kursk Region is "great for morale" as Russian forces advance in Donbass.

On August 6, Ukraine launched a major offensive in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region. The massive attack killed 12 civilians and injured 121 people, including ten children. As many as 69 injured people remain in hospitals, of which 17 are believed to be in grave condition. Over 120,000 people have either left or been evacuated from the Kursk Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost roughly 2,300 troops, 37 tanks and 32 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.