Serbia, Russia agree to strengthen strategic partnership — deputy PM

BELGRADE, August 14. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev have expressed readiness to further improve the strategic partnership between the two countries after the talks held in Moscow, the Serbian government said in a statement.

"Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who is on an official visit to Moscow, today met with Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev. Deputy Prime Minister Vulin congratulated Patrushev on his appointment as presidential aide and his appointment as Chairman of Russia’s Maritime Board and expressed his satisfaction that they will continue cooperation in areas of interest to both countries. Mutual orientation for further improvement of the strategic partnership between Serbia and Russia has been established," the statement said.

"The Serbian deputy prime minister said that Russian presidential aide Patrushev is a great friend and ally of Serbia, and thanked him for his personal efforts and commitment to Russia in the fight against the Srebrenica resolution and for his consistent policy of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country," the government concluded.