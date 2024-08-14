Next round of Gaza talks to be held in Doha on August 15 — advisor to Israeli PM’s office

TEL AVIV, August 14. /TASS/. The next round of talks on resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip is set to be held in Qatar on August 15, Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told TASS.

"The next round of talks is expected to take place in the Qatari capital of Doha tomorrow (on Thursday - TASS). Mossad chief David Barnea will lead the Israeli delegation," he said.

On August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US published a joint statement urging Israel and Hamas to resume talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in Doha or Cairo on August 15. The intermediaries also said they were ready to present a final draft agreement based on the principles set out by US President Joe Biden and supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted a week. During this time, over 100 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day. According to Israel’s latest data, 115 hostages still remain in Gaza.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.